UAE President appoints Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed as Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi: The UAE President and the ruler of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan appointed his son Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. Sheikh Khaled is the eldest son of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed.

The Emiri decree announcing the appointment was issued with the approval of the UAE Federal Supreme Council. The UAE Federal Supreme Council is the country’s highest constitutional authority that consists of Rulers of all seven Emirates.

Sheikh Khalid was previously appointed as Head of National Security on February 15, 2016. He is also Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office.