Metro services will be extended past midnight

The Bengaluru Metropolitan Rail Corporation Limited has announced that its Metro train timings in Bengaluru will be extended past midnight on days when cricket matches are held in the city as part of the Indian Premier League 2023 tournament in April and May. In light of the IPL 2023-night matches, which will be held in Bangalore on April 2, 10, 17, 26, and May 21, 2023, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) said in an official statement. On the days of the cricket matches, the last trains from Baiyappanahalli, Kengeri, Nagasandra, and Silk Institute will depart at 1 a.m., and trains will depart from the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station, Majestic at 1.30 a.m. in all four directions, according to the BMRCL. The paper tickets cost Rs 50 and are valid for a single journey from the Cubbon Park and MG Road stations (located near the Chinnaswamy Stadium) to any station on the Purple and Green Lines on match days. On IPL match days, the Bengaluru Metro’s Purple Line stretch between Whitefield and K R Puram (Kadugodi) will not have extended Metro services. The Purple Line to Whitefield is missing a critical link on a 2.1-kilometer stretch between Baiyappanahalli and K R Puram.