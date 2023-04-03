Citizens of Paris overwhelmingly voted to ban for-hire electric scooters from the French capital’s streets

Parisians have voted overwhelmingly in favour of banning electric scooters for hire from the streets of Paris, dealing a major blow to the operators. The public referendum, organised by Mayor Anne Hidalgo, saw around 90% of the votes cast against the widespread devices, making Paris the only major European capital to outlaw them. The vote was a victory for campaigners for road safety who have been fighting for this ban for over four years. The Apacauvi charity’s co-founder, Arnaud Kielbasa, who is representing the victims of e-scooter accidents, stated that ‘All Parisians say they are nervous on the pavements, nervous when they cross the roads. You need to look everywhere.’ This has been a major concern for residents, and it is why they voted against the e-scooters.

The operators of e-scooters have argued that they are being unfairly singled out and held solely responsible for the chaotic nature of Parisian streets, where Mayor Hidalgo has championed bikes and other forms of non-emitting transport since taking office in 2014. In an interview with AFP last week, Hidalgo stated that ‘self-service scooters are the source of tension and worry’ for Parisians, and a ban would ‘reduce nuisance’ in public spaces.

While the city’s administration had welcomed e-scooter operators in 2018, it has since tightened regulations, creating designated parking zones, restricting the number of operators, and limiting the top speed. However, these measures have failed to convince residents, who have complained about drunken and reckless driving, as well as clutter on pavements. Moreover, a number of fatal accidents involving children who are 12 years old or above have highlighted the dangers of electric scooters.

Mayor Hidalgo, who voted on Sunday, has stated that she is committed to respecting the choice of voters. Paris’ decision to ban e-scooters shows that the city is prioritising the safety and well-being of its residents over the interests of companies who operate these vehicles.