26-year-old man was shot and killed

According to police, a 26-year-old man was shot dead in the Murgi Chow area of Hyderabad due to an old feud. Akash Singh has been identified as the deceased. According to the police, the murder occurred within the jurisdiction of the Tapachabutra Police Station in Hyderabad. After being notified, the police arrived on the scene and transported the body to Osmania Hospital in Hyderabad. The murder could have occurred as a result of an old feud between the accused and the deceased, said Kiran Khare, DCP South West zone, Hyderabad. The deceased had come here to see a friend. Some miscreants arrived and began stabbing and shooting at him with illegal weapons. According to the DCP, he died on the spot.

The number of shots fired at the deceased will be known after the post-mortem, according to police. The deceased had a previous case filed against him under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code, according to the police. The situation is under control and peaceful here. The deceased’s family also named a few suspects, According to police, an investigation has been launched, and the accused are on the run.