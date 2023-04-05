Avalanche kills seven tourists in Sikkim; rescue efforts are underway

A massive avalanche struck a site near Sikkim’s Nathula mountain pass on Tuesday, killing seven tourists and trapping many more. According to police, rescue and clearance operations are still ongoing. By 3 p.m., 14 people had been rescued and transported to a nearby Army medical facility. However, seven people died. The other seven people were given first aid and returned to Gangtok According to a statement issued by the Army. It is believed that 5-6 vehicles and 20-30 tourists on their way to Nathula were trapped under the snow. After the road was cleared of snow, 350 stranded tourists and 80 vehicles were rescued.

Nathula Pass, at 4,310 metres in elevation, is located on the border with China and is a popular tourist destination due to its scenic beauty. Around 11.30 a.m., an avalanche struck the 15th mile of the Jawaharlal Nehru Road, which connects Gangtok and Nathula. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed sorrow over the deaths in the incident.The avalanche in Sikkim has made me very sad. Sincere condolences to those who have lost loved ones. I hope the injured people recover quickly. Rescue operations are underway, and all available assistance is being provided to those who have been affected: PM, In a tweet, the PMO stated.