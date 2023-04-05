Maharashtra sees a 200% increase in COVID-19 cases, with 11 fatalities

Over 3,000 new Covid-19 cases were reported in India on Tuesday, with Maharashtra seeing a nearly 200 percent increase in cases. The state, which was the first to report the new Covid-19 sub-variant XBB.1.16 that has sparked the current outbreak in India, reported 711 new cases, up from 248 on Monday. In addition, four Covid-19 deaths were reported by the state. Maharashtra, which has been hit the hardest, has reported 11 Covid deaths in the last seven days. According to the Union Health Minister, India reported 3,038 Covid-19 cases, with a total of 21,179 active cases. The death toll in India has risen to 5,30,901, with nine people killed in the last 24 hours. Two deaths were reported in Delhi and Punjab, followed by one each in J&K, Maharashtra, and Uttarakhand. On Tuesday, 521 Covid-19 cases were reported in Delhi, with a 15.64 percent positivity rate. One death was also reported in the nation’s capital. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former Chief Minister and BJP leader Vasundhara Raje have both tested positive.