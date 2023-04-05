This airport in UAE named world’s busiest international airport for passenger traffic for 9th year in a row

Dubai: Dubai International (DXB) airport named the world’s busiest international airport for passenger traffic for 9th year in a row. Airports Council International (ACI) revealed this.

DXB received a total of 66,069,981 passengers in 2022. This is an increase of 127% when compared to 2021. The fourth-quarter passenger traffic also reached the pre-pandemic level. DXB expects to receive more than 78 million passengers in 2023.

‘The increase in demand for air travel was universal in 2022, but what set DXB apart was the dedication of our people and the meticulous planning and preparation by each and every service partner that makes up Dubai’s amazing airport community,’ said Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports.

According to ACI data, the other top 10 busiest airports for international passenger traffic in 2022 were London’s Heathrow (58.243m passengers), Amsterdam (52.46 million), Paris (51.76m), Istanbul (48.5m), Frankfurt (44.77m), Madrid (36.23m), Doha (35.7m), Singapore (31.9m) and London’s Gatwick Airport (30.14m).

According to ACI data, Singapore airport recorded the highest growth in international passenger traffic of 952.9% in 2022, followed by London’s Gatwick Airport (501.5%), Heathrow Airport (230.5%), Madrid (136.2%), Paris (128.9%) and Dubai International (127%).