5 vigilantes arrested in cattle trader’s murder

According to police sources, the death of Idrees Pasha (39), a cattle trader who was allegedly attacked by cow vigilantes in the early hours of April 1 in Karnataka’s Ramanagara region, was caused by cardiac arrest, according to preliminary forensic analysis in the form of a post-mortem. To determine what caused the heart attack, medical experts are awaiting pathology and other forensic reports on body tissues from the state Forensic Science Laboratory. Meanwhile, Ramanagara police said they had arrested the five accused Rajasthan vigilantes with the help of Gujarat and Rajasthan police. Pasha was discovered dead hours after his truck was allegedly stopped by cow vigilantes led by self-styled right-wing activist Puneeth Kerehalli around 11.40 p.m. on March 31. The accused allegedly attacked Pasha and two of his associates, Syed Zaheer and Irfan. Sathnur police filed three FIRs, one for Pasha’s murder, another for the vigilante attack on the truck, and a third in connection with the cow protection law filed by the Kerehalli. Kerehalli had gone missing after Pasha’s body was discovered. On Wednesday, police announced that the five accused had been apprehended following a multi-state manhunt.