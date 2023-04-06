Over 700 people arrested in Uttarakhand after communal unrest

An official reported on Wednesday that over 700 people have been detained by the police after a fight broke out between two groups in a Haldwani neighbourhood over some namazis performing ‘wazu’ in a public area. On Monday evening, when some members of Hindu organisations objected to Muslim religious rituals taking place in the Awas Vikas colony, tensions between the two communities erupted in Haldwani’s Bhotia Parav neighbourhood. Witnesses claimed that the situation became more tense when a group of Hindus allegedly gathered nearby and slapped Imam Shahid Hussain, who was in charge of the mass namaz offering ceremony. Despite the fact that namaz was being offered in the home of attorney Zafar Siddique, concerns were raised about the nearby open public plot being used for the customary ‘wazu’ before namaz.

In order to prevent public servants from performing their duties, we have arrested 700–800 people under sections 147 (rioting), 332 (voluntarily causing harm), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 353 (assault or criminal force), and (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), said SHO.