Canada returned woman shot and buried by boyfriend

Police said Wednesday that a young woman from Haryana’s Rohtak who had gone to Canada to further her education was allegedly murdered and buried in a field in Sonipat by her lover in June last year, just days after she returned to India to meet him. Her skeletal remains were discovered Tuesday along the Garhi Jhanjhara road in Ganaur by the Crime Investigation Agency of Bhiwani, which is investigating the case. On April 2, the accused, who allegedly shot the woman dead, was apprehended in Uttar Pradesh. Bhiwani, CIA-II, is in charge. According to Ravindra Kumar, the accused Sunil was already married to another woman when he became involved with the victim, Monica (23). He had two children from his first marriage as well. Sunil and Monica married in a Ghaziabad temple in May last year after the woman returned from Canada, according to the officer, who added that she went to Canada on a student visa in January 2022 after passing the IELTS exam.

Police said as the woman was a neighbour of the accused in Gumad village in Sonipat, where she was living with her aunt, she was aware of the man’s marital status. According to the officer, Sunil did not have a good marital relationship with his wife and desired to relocate abroad. He had assumed that if Monica obtained Permanent Residency (PR) in Canada, he, too, could relocate… However, when he realised his plan was failing, he murdered Monica. The police officer said the skeletal remains have been sent for post-mortem examination to Sonipat Civil Hospital, while procedure for conducting a DNA test was also underway.