Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto passes away

Jagarnath Mahto, 56, a senior JMM firebrand leader and the minister of education for Jharkhand, passed away on Thursday morning while receiving medical attention in a hospital in Chennai. On March 14, his health suddenly deteriorated and he showed no signs of improvement at Paras Hospital in the capital of Jharkhand. He was then flown to MGM Chennai. After receiving a lung transplant due to a COVID-19 infection, Mahto had been experiencing lung issues. Since then, his health has not been consistent.

Mahto, a matriculant, gained notoriety when he enrolled in a school in Bokaro that he founded in 2006 to finish his education. Mahto claimed that he enrolled as an Inter-Arts student to erase the stigma associated with being an under-qualified education minister. Mahto presented Alto cars to the state toppers of Class 10th and 12th in Jharkhand as part of a ground-breaking initiative to boost the morale of the students performing well in their exams. The state government had made a provision to award Rs 3 lakh, Rs 2 lakh, and Rs 1 lakh in prize money to the first, second, and third-place finishers in each of the Intermediate course’s three science, arts, and commerce streams, respectively.