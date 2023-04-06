Madarsa teacher detained for abusing girl on the train

Madarsa teacher was arrested on Thursday in Maharashtra’s Thane district for allegedly molesting a teen girl on board an express train, according to a railway police official. According to Kalyan railway police senior inspector Mukesh Dhage, the victim was travelling in the Singhad Express from Pune to Mumbai when the 29-year-old accused, who is from Sitamarhi in Bihar, allegedly took videos and photographs of her and inappropriately touched her. Co-passengers pinned down the accused and handed him over to police after she raised an alarm. According to Dhage, he has been charged under the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act. The case has been transferred to Karjat railway police because the incident occurred while the train was in their jurisdiction, he added.