Patient dies during surgery in Ghaziabad hospital

Authorities in this country closed down Sparsh Hospital in the Shalimar Garden neighbourhood while they conducted an investigation following the death of a 30-year-old man during kidney removal surgery. A four-member committee of physicians has been assembled to examine the legality of the paperwork used to operate the hospital and the credentials of the physicians. A man had a gall bladder stone removed by doctors two weeks prior, and after he was released, swelling started to develop in his legs. On Monday afternoon, he was readmitted to the same hospital. This time, his kidney was removed as part of the procedure, and the patient passed away. The Chief medical officer Dr Bhavtosh Shankdhar told the committee would investigate if the death had been caused by medical negligence and legal action would be taken accordingly. In a previous police complaint, the patient’s father claimed that although his son had passed away at 4 p.m. on Monday, the doctors had kept the news from the family.

According to ACP Sahibadad Bhaskar Rao, the CMO has been notified of the complaint for further review. Residents of the colony gathered outside the hospital early on Tuesday and slowed down traffic. They also mistreated medical professionals on the hospital staff. They sequestered themselves inside a hospital room out of fear of being beaten. If Dr. Rohit’s credentials are found to be lacking, the ACP stated that action will be taken against him.