SI and wife in Jangaon commit suicide within hours

A Sub-Inspector of Police and his wife committed suicide on Thursday over a family dispute in this Jangaon district, in a shocking incident. A few hours after his wife hanged herself in their bathroom ventilator, the SI shot himself dead with his service revolver. The local police station’s SI, K. Srinivas (55), was living in Jangaon town with his wife Swarupa, and their two children were in Hyderabad, according to the police. Srinivas and Swarupa got into a heated argument about personal and financial issues in the early hours of Thursday. Swarupa, who had entered the toilet, later hanged herself.

After a while, Srinivas, who had no idea Swarupa would commit suicide, was shocked to find her hanging in the lavatory. He told his children and other family members about the incident after he had recovered from the shock, and they rushed to his house. ACP Devander Reddy and inspector Nagababu, Srinivas’s relatives, paid him a visit and tried to console him. Srinivas, unable to bear the shock, went to the lavatory and shot himself with his service revolver, dying on the spot. Meanwhile, Seetharam, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, expressed shock and grief over the suicide of the SI couple. The police filed a report and began an investigation.