Cricket coach arrested on sexual harassment

According to officials, a cricket coach who is accused of sexually harassing three of his players was arrested shortly after being released from AIIMS-Rishikesh, where he was receiving treatment after allegedly attempting suicide. According to Circle Officer Pankaj Gairola, Narendra Shah, a suspended Cricket Association office bearer, was released from the hospital’s emergency room on Thursday night and was then taken into custody. Shah was accused of sexually harassing three cricketers, including a minor, while they were being trained by him. Shah also ran his own cricket training academy. Following the accusation, he allegedly consumed poison, and Doon Hospital referred him to AIIMS-Rishikesh.

He has been charged with sexual harassment, violating the SC/ST Act, and violating the Children’s Protection from Sexual Offenses Act. Usha Negi, a former chair of the Uttarakhand State Commission for the Protection of Children’s Rights, has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and BCCI President Roger Binny to demand that Shah receive harsh punishment.