Here is full list of 22 Indian airports offering non-stop flights to Dubai

Dubai: Eid Al Fitr holidays are nearing and the passenger rush on UAE-India flights are rising every day. The Dubai-India route is expected to be busier than usual. Several air carriers operate flights on this route. There are reportedly over 80 non-stop daily flights operated between the emirate and airports in.
Recently, India based air carrier, IndiGo has introduced a direct flight from Bhubaneswar in Odisha to Dubai. IndiGo will operate direct flights from Biju Patnaik International Airport thrice a week.
Dubai is also among the most-served international airports from India. Frequent nonstop flights to cities are available from:
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Delhi
Hyderabad
Kochi
Kolkata
Mumbai
Thiruvananthapuram
Kozhikode
Lucknow
Mangalore
Tiruchirappalli
Kannur
Amritsar
Madurai
Jaipur
Pune
Goa
Chandigarh
Indore.
Travellers can choose from an array of airlines options offering non-stop flight services between Indian cities and Dubai. These include Air India, IndiGo, Air Indian Express, Vistara, Go First, SpiceJet, Emirates, and Flydubai.
