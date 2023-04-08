Here is full list of 22 Indian airports offering non-stop flights to Dubai

Dubai: Eid Al Fitr holidays are nearing and the passenger rush on UAE-India flights are rising every day. The Dubai-India route is expected to be busier than usual. Several air carriers operate flights on this route. There are reportedly over 80 non-stop daily flights operated between the emirate and airports in.

Recently, India based air carrier, IndiGo has introduced a direct flight from Bhubaneswar in Odisha to Dubai. IndiGo will operate direct flights from Biju Patnaik International Airport thrice a week.

Dubai is also among the most-served international airports from India. Frequent nonstop flights to cities are available from:

Also Read: Suzuki launches 2023 Suzuki Hayabusa in India: Price, features

Ahmedabad

Bengaluru

Chennai

Delhi

Hyderabad

Kochi

Kolkata

Mumbai

Thiruvananthapuram

Kozhikode

Lucknow

Mangalore

Tiruchirappalli

Kannur

Amritsar

Madurai

Jaipur

Pune

Goa

Chandigarh

Indore.

Travellers can choose from an array of airlines options offering non-stop flight services between Indian cities and Dubai. These include Air India, IndiGo, Air Indian Express, Vistara, Go First, SpiceJet, Emirates, and Flydubai.