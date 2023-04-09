Israeli military responds to rockets fired from Syria

Israeli military said early Sunday that its forces had attacked targets in Syria after six rockets were launched from Syrian territory in two batches towards Israel in a rare attack from Israel’s north-eastern neighbour. Following the second barrage of three rockets, Israel initially stated that it would respond with artillery fire into the Syrian area from which the rockets were launched.

Later, the military claimed that Israeli fighter jets attacked Syrian army sites, including a 4th Division compound as well as radar and artillery posts. The rocket attacks came on the heels of days of escalating violence on multiple fronts in Jerusalem, including an Israeli police raid on the city’s most sensitive holy site. According to the Israeli military, two rockets from the second barrage crossed the border into Israel, with one being intercepted and the other landing in an open area. On Saturday, one rocket landed in a field in Israel’s annexation of the Golan Heights. According to Jordan’s military, fragments of another destroyed missile fell into Jordanian territory near the Syrian border.There were no casualties reported.