FRIENDS star Jennifer Aniston buys famous TV personality Oprah Winfrey’s lavish mansion

It has been widely reported that Jennifer Aniston, famous for her role in FRIENDS, has purchased Oprah Winfrey’s luxurious mansion in the sought-after coastal town of Montecito, California for an astounding $14.75 million. The sale was made off-market and reportedly finalized in late March, according to information from property records obtained by Mansion Global.

Due to the secretive nature of the transaction, there is limited information available about the property. However, based on previous listings, it can be said that the house is a Tuscan-style farmhouse with four bedrooms, approximately 4,320 square feet of living space, and sits on about an acre of land.

Records indicate that the 52-year-old actress purchased the property for $10.48 million in January 2021, using a company associated with her network. At this time, neither Aniston nor Winfrey, or their respective teams, have confirmed the news of the sale.

Montecito is known to be home to various celebrities, including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Ariana Grande, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Oprah Winfrey herself. Recently, Aniston provided her 41 million Instagram followers with a rare glimpse into her Los Angeles home before dressing in a Versace gown and attending the premiere of the film ‘Murder Mystery 2.’ She posed at her $21 million mansion, showcasing its breathtaking interior.

Aniston bought her Los Angeles home in 2011 and was intimately involved in the design and flow of the space. According to Architectural Digest, the actress carefully curated the decor, including antique screens and plush couches, to create a dreamy atmosphere for living and hosting FRIENDS reunion parties.

On the film front, Aniston’s most recent appearance was in the Netflix movie ‘Murder Mystery 2,’ where she played the role of Audrey Spitz. The movie also starred Adam Sandler, Mark Strong, Mélanie Laurent, and Jodie Turner-Smith, among others.