UAE-India flight prices drop to Dh309: Details inside

Dubai: Flight tickets to India from the UAE have reduced drastically. As per popular ticketing websites, the tickets to India have reached Dh309. According to these ticketing websites, fare of tickets on the same flight a month ago were double or triple compared to the current price.

But, according to travel agents, the prices may vary and may rise up for these dates in the coming days.

Prices of various destinations on air ticketing websites for direct flights on April 17 to April 20.

Emirates:

Dubai to Mumbai starts at Dh480

Dubai to Bangalore starts at Dh760

Dubai to Delhi starts at Dh560

Dubai to Chennai starts at Dh610

Dubai to Hyderabad starts at Dh610

Make my trip:

RAK to Mumbai starts at Dh309

Dubai to Mangalore starts at Dh386

Dubai to Mumbai starts at Dh319

Dubai to Bangalore starts at Dh647

Dubai to Delhi starts at Dh414

Abu Dhabi to Chennai starts at Dh362

Dubai to Hyderabad starts at Dh404

Cleartrip:

Ras Al Khaimah to Mumbai starts at Dh325

Sharjah to Mumbai starts at Dh330

Dubai to Kochi starts at Dh440

Dubai to Calicut starts at Dh621

Sharjah to Delhi starts at Dh425

Abu Dhabi to Delhi starts at Dh449

Abu Dhabi to Chennai starts at Dh378

Sharjah to Chennai starts at Dh377

Dubai to Hyderabad starts at Dh480

Sharjah to Hyderabad starts at Dh449