UAE-India flight prices drop to Dh309: Details inside

Dubai: Flight tickets to India from the UAE have reduced drastically. As per popular ticketing websites, the tickets to India have reached Dh309. According to these ticketing websites, fare of tickets on the same flight a month ago were double or triple compared to the current price.
But, according to travel agents, the prices may vary and may rise up for these dates in the coming days.
Prices of various destinations on air ticketing websites for direct flights on April 17 to April 20.
Emirates:
Dubai to Mumbai starts at Dh480
Dubai to Bangalore starts at Dh760
Dubai to Delhi starts at Dh560
Dubai to Chennai starts at Dh610
Dubai to Hyderabad starts at Dh610
Make my trip:
RAK to Mumbai starts at Dh309
Dubai to Mangalore starts at Dh386
Dubai to Mumbai starts at Dh319
Dubai to Bangalore starts at Dh647
Dubai to Delhi starts at Dh414
Abu Dhabi to Chennai starts at Dh362
Dubai to Hyderabad starts at Dh404
Cleartrip:
Ras Al Khaimah to Mumbai starts at Dh325
Sharjah to Mumbai starts at Dh330
Dubai to Kochi starts at Dh440
Dubai to Calicut starts at Dh621
Sharjah to Delhi starts at Dh425
Abu Dhabi to Delhi starts at Dh449
Abu Dhabi to Chennai starts at Dh378
Sharjah to Chennai starts at Dh377
Dubai to Hyderabad starts at Dh480
Sharjah to Hyderabad starts at Dh449
