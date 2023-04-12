Former deputy CM Sachin Pilot’s fast site in Rajasthan lacks Congress symbol

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Tuesday sat on a fast in the state capital Jaipur, piling pressure on his own party by targeting the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan for “inaction” in alleged cases of corruption when the BJP ran the state. But on Tuesday morning, as his bête noire former deputy began the dharna, the CM released a video expounding his own vision for Rajasthan as the ‘top state’ in 2030, and implying that he hoped to be the party’s CM candidate again. Gehlot did not make any direct remark on Pilot’s move after the younger leader announced the fast on Sunday, opening a new front against the veteran politician. He argued that Rahul Gandhi has also been at the forefront of a movement against corruption, defying the central leadership of the Congress’s warning that the action, which comes just months before the assembly elections, is anti-party. The fast site, however, did not have many representations of the Congress, including banners and pictures of its leaders. Pilot claimed that his fast would hasten the “movement” among Gandhi, the Congress, and other opposition parties that has come together in opposition to corruption and financial irregularities.

Since the Congress established the government in the state in December 2018, Gehlot and Pilot have been engaged in a power struggle. Before beginning his silent protest at around 11 am, Pilot laid flowers on the portraits of Mahatma Gandhi and social reformer Jyotirao Phule. In front of a large banner that described the gathering as a fast against “corruption” during the term of BJP leader Vasundhara Raje, he sat by himself on the dais for five hours.