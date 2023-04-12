Saudi Arabia announces Eid Al Fitr holidays

Riyadh: The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development in Saudi Arabia has announced Eid Al Fitr holidays. As per the authority, the Eid Al Fitr holiday will begin from Friday, April 21. The holidays will be for a period of four days and regular working hours will commence from Tuesday, April 25. This applies to private and non-profit sectors in the Kingdom.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar and Eid Al Fitr is marked at the end of the fasting month of Ramadan.