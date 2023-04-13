DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSSports

Asian Wrestling Championships 2023: India’s Antim Pangal wins silver medal

Apr 13, 2023, 07:08 pm IST

Astana: In wrestling, India’s Antim Panghal won silver at the 2023 Asian Wrestling Championships held in Astana, Kazakhstan. The Indian wrestler lost to  Akari Fujinami of Japan in the 53-kg category.

Earlier India’s  Vikas won a bronze medal in the men’s 72kg Greco-Roman category. He defeated Jian Tanof China  by 8-0 technical superiority.

India finished the Greco-Roman campaign with four medals. On Sunday, Rupin clinched a silver in the 55kg category while Neeraj (63kg) and Sunil Kumar (87kg) claimed bronze medals. Indian wrestlers Anshu Malik (57kg), Sonam Malik (62kg), Manisha (65kg) and Reetika (72kg) won bronze medal in their respective events.

India now has 11 medals from the competition.

 

