India, Japan, and France launched joint platform for the Sri Lankan debt restructuring programme

India, Japan, and France have announced a common platform for talks among creditors to address Sri Lanka’s debt restructuring programme, which is dealing with its worst economic crisis in decades. On the margins of the annual spring meetings of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Washington on Thursday, representatives from the three creditor countries, including Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, held a press briefing.

Finance Minister Sitharaman expressed India’s determination to assist Sri Lanka in overcoming its current economic crisis.She emphasised the importance of collaboration among creditors in ensuring transparency and equality in debt restructuring discussions.Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe participated virtually in the conference. Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki called the launch of the common platform historic. To be able to start this negotiation process with such a diverse group of creditors is a historic result, he told reporters at the news conference.