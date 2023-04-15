Four killed and 13 injured after a fire in a shelter for children in Northeastern Brazil

A fire erupted in a shelter for children and adolescents in Recife, Pernambuco state, Northeastern Brazil, on April 14, killing four people and injuring 13 others, according to a report from Reuters.

The local fire department arrived at the Lar Paulo de Tarso charity institution at approximately 4:20 am to put out the flames. Firefighters found that a boy and a woman had died, while two other victims passed away en route to the hospital.

No further details have been provided at this time. Recife Mayor Joao Campos expressed his condolences on Twitter, stating that the NGO had been helping children and adolescents in precarious social situations for over 30 years.

Pernambuco governor Raquel Lyra also expressed grief and offered condolences to the families of the victims.