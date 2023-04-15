PM Kishida evacuated safely after explosion at election event in western Japan

According to NHK television, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was unharmed after an explosion at a western port on Saturday, and a suspect was apprehended for allegedly throwing the explosive. Kishida was in Wakayama prefecture’s Saikazaki port to support his ruling party’s candidate in a local election. According to NHK, the explosion happened just as he was about to begin his speech. There were no injuries reported in the incident, and Kishida was taken to the Wakayama prefectural police headquarters, according to the report. The incident occurs only nine months after former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated while delivering a campaign speech in Nara, Japan. The assassination shocked the nation, and a subsequent investigation revealed flaws in Abe’s security, prompting Japan’s police security measures to be strengthened. The latest attack comes as a series of Group of Seven ministerial meetings begin this weekend ahead of Kishida’s May 19-21 summit in Hiroshima. On Saturday, a man suspected of being a suspect was apprehended at the scene. The assassination caused the resignation of top local and national police chiefs, as well as a tightening of security guidelines for political leaders and other prominent people, in a country known for public safety and strict gun controls.