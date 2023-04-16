Sony launches new headphones in India: Details

Mumbai: Japanese brand, Sony launched its ‘WH-CH520’ headphones in India. The new headphones are priced at Rs. 4,490 in India and are available in Black, White, Blue and Beige colour. The headphones can be bought from Sony Center stores, major electronic stores, ShopatSC, and e-commerce portals across the country.

The headphones come with support for Fast Pair feature on Android and Swift Pair on PC/Laptops. The new device come with a 30mm driver unit and Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) for audio enhancement.They also support custom EQ that is accessible via the Headphones Connect app and let users choose from multiple presets. The app also provides support for 360 Reality Audio experience.

Also Read: Elesco launches two new electric scooters in India: Features, price

The Sony WH-CH520 headphones are claimed offer up to 50 hours of battery life from a single charge.