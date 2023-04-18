Deaths rises to 27; 5 SHOs suspended

The death toll in Bihar’s Motihari district has risen to 27, according to police, who reported on Monday. In the aftermath of the suspected hooch deaths, Motihari Superintendent of Police (SP) Kantesh Kumar Mishra suspended 5 station house officers (SHOs), 2 Anti-Liquor Task Force (ALTF) personnel and 9 police watchmen (chowkidars), according to the police. Meanwhile, former Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi applauded the state government’s decision to provide relief to victims’ families. Meanwhile, police said they have arrested 174 people in connection with the latest wave of suspected hooch deaths, and they have seized 1729.53 litres of country spirits and 49.855 litres of English spirits during raids. On Monday, Nitish Kumar announced that his government would provide Rs 4 lakh to each of the deceased’s kin in exchange for an undertaking in support of a liquor ban in the state.