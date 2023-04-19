DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

Goods train collides in MP’s Shahdol: Driver injured, 2 workers feared trapped 

Apr 19, 2023, 10:02 am IST

 

Shahdol: The driver has been injured and two workers are feared trapped after two goods trains collided with each other near Singhpur railway station in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, officials said.

 

The engines of the trains caught fire after the collision. All trains on the Bilaspur-Katni route were affected, the officials said. Rescue operations are currently underway.

