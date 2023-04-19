Goods train collides in MP’s Shahdol: Driver injured, 2 workers feared trapped 

Shahdol: The driver has been injured and two workers are feared trapped after two goods trains collided with each other near Singhpur railway station in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, officials said.

Shahdol, MP | Two goods trains collided with each other near Singhpur railway station. The engines of the trains caught fire after the collision. The drivers have been injured, and two railway workers feared trapped. Rescue operation underway. All trains on the Bilaspur-Katni… pic.twitter.com/sRtId1iVsa — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) April 19, 2023

The engines of the trains caught fire after the collision. All trains on the Bilaspur-Katni route were affected, the officials said. Rescue operations are currently underway.