Follow these simple tips to stay healthy amid extreme heat

India is witnessing extreme heat these days. Extreme heat can cause heatstroke, dehydration, heat exhaustion, and heat cramps. Therefore, it is essential to take all required precautions in these circumstances to avoid the negative effects of high heat.

Here are some simple tips to avoid heatstroke:

Wear Light Clothes: Wear light clothing, light fabrics, and light colours during summer months.

Cold Showers: Take a cold bath or shower.

Stay Hydrated: Since heat causes electrolyte loss, it’s possible to feel too exhausted in the summer.Staying hydrated can help make up for the electrolyte loss.

Also Read: Eat these foods for a healthy liver

Summer Fruits: Eating watermelon or other fruit high in water will help you feel more energised if you are experiencing low blood sugar-related fatigue.

Sunscreen: Using sunscreen creams with a high SPF will avoid sunburn.

Light Diet: Eating light food will make you feel energized during the summer. Overly filling meals during the summer can be tiring, may affect energy levels, and may even result in bloating.