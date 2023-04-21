Government announces pension for those imprisoned during Emergency

Assam government will pay a monthly pension of Rs 15,000 to 301 people who were imprisoned during the Emergency period. The decision was made at a cabinet meeting on Wednesday evening, which Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma presided over. A monthly pension of Rs 15,000 will be given to Loktantra Senanis, who participated in the movement for the restoration of democracy during the Emergency period, Sarma tweeted about the cabinet decisions. The government stated that more Loktantra Senanis would be added to the list after due diligence and CM approval. According to the government, this pension will also be extended to the widows and unmarried daughters of Loktantra Senanis. It went on to say that the decision was made to honour Loktantra Senanis’ sacrifices and alleviate their untold sufferings that had harmed the livelihood of their family members. There was a systematic destruction of every institution, Sarma tweeted.