Rajasthan Medical College Fire: 12 Children Rescued

On Saturday night, a fire broke out at Dungarpur Medical College in Rajasthan, specifically in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) ward. Fortunately, officials reported that 12 children were rescued from the incident. Medical Superintendent, Dr Mahendra Damor, stated that the fire was quickly put out by three fire tenders. He said, ‘A fire broke out at the NICU ward of Dungarpur Medical College. Around twelve children were rescued. The fire was doused by 3 fire tenders.’

According to Fire Safety Officer Babulal Chaudhary, the fire occurred in the newborn ward, but thanks to the efforts of the fire team, all the children were safely evacuated. Chaudhary said, ‘We got the information from the hospital about the fire incident in the newborn ward. I went with my team along with three vehicles. There was smoke, but we doused off the fire & safely evacuated the children.’

The incident highlights the importance of fire safety protocols in medical facilities, especially those with vulnerable patients like newborns in NICU. Fortunately, due to the quick response of the fire team, the situation was controlled before it escalated further.