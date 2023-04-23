Reports: Bodies of 2 Indian students found in US lake after going missing

According to recent media reports, the bodies of two Indian students, Siddhant Shah and Aryan Vaidya, have been recovered after going missing at Monroe Lake in the US state of Indiana. The students attended the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University and were swimming with friends when they disappeared on April 15. Despite a massive search, officials had difficulty finding the bodies due to severe weather conditions, but they were ultimately located and recovered on April 18.

It was reported by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources that one of the men was struggling in the water, and others jumped in to help. The lake was busy with boaters on April 15, which was sunny and warm. However, the next two days saw cold rain and strong winds, which made it challenging for divers to locate the bodies. ‘A lot of the technology we use that makes things more precise needs better conditions. When dealing with whitecaps and wind, our sonar is not as effective,’ said Lt. Angela Goldman, a representative of the Department of Natural Resources.

Sycamore Schools confirmed that Vaidya was a 2021 graduate of Sycamore High School. ‘The entire Sycamore community is heartbroken by this sudden loss. Aryan was very involved during his time at Sycamore, including as a member of the student council and DECA,’ WLWT television station reported. The school has mobilized its Grief Response Team to respond to the tragedy.