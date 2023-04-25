International summit on medical travel and healthcare will be held by the centre

Over the next two days, the Centre will host an international summit on medical travel to encourage the export of healthcare services and lessen inequalities in their accessibility. Around 500 business delegates from more than 70 countries are anticipated to attend the two-day event, which will be opened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi through a video message on Wednesday. Health ministers and other officials from ten countries are also expected to attend.

According to officials from the health ministry, the event aims to highlight India’s strengths in the area of medical value travel, as an exporter of healthcare workers who provide value-based healthcare services, and as it emerges as a significant hub for top-notch healthcare and wellness services. According to the ministry, this event will emphasise the value of international cooperation for a global health architecture and universal health coverage. The sixth edition of “One Earth One Health, Advantage Healthcare India 2023” has been co-branded by the Union Health Ministry and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), with India serving as the G20 president.

The event, which will take place at Pragati Maidan, is appropriately named and in line with India’s G20 Presidency theme of “One Earth, One Family, One Future.” Around 500 foreign delegates from 70 countries in Africa, the Middle East, the Commonwealth of Independent States, SAARC, and ASEAN will be hosted at this summit, which will feature 125 exhibitors.Experts from the Ministries of Health and Family Welfare, Tourism, External Affairs, Commerce and Industry, Ministry of AYUSH, top players in the health industry, and startups will participate in panel discussions at the summit.