Active Covid cases dropped to 61 013 nationwide

According to data updated on Wednesday by the Union Health Ministry, 9,629 new coronavirus infections have been reported in India, while the number of active cases has dropped from 63,380 to 61,013 so far this year. The data updated at 8 am showed that the death toll rose to 5,31,398 with 29 deaths, including 10 that Kerala reconciled. The weekly positivity rate is 5.61 percent, while the daily positivity rate is 5.38 percent. The total for the Covid case was 4.49 crore. According to the ministry, the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.68%, and the active cases currently make up 0.14 percent of all infections. 4,43,23, 045 people have recovered from the illness, while the case fatality rate has been reported at 1.18 percent. The website of the ministry reports that the country has already received 220.66 crore doses of the Covid vaccine as part of the ongoing national vaccination campaign.