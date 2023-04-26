Police arrests 8950 criminals

On Tuesday, the Rajasthan Police raided 12,854 locations across the state, arresting a total of 8,950 wanted criminals, anti-social elements, and other people involved in criminal activities.According to Rajasthan Director General of Police Umesh Mishra, 4,143 teams of 18,826 police officers and employees raided 12,854 locations, arresting 8,950 people.

Additional Director General of Police (Crime) Dinesh M N said in Bikaner range, 806 teams of 3,304 police officers and employees raided 2,997 places and arrested a total of 924 accused. He said in the Jaipur Commissionerate, 1,029 teams of 3,090 police officers and employees arrested a total of 296 accused in raids at 1,029 places.