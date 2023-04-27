PM addresses tens of lakhs of BJP workers

Tens of lakhs of BJP workers were addressed virtually by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who urged them to strengthen booth-level campaigning for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections and made a strong case for ending “revdi culture” (the culture of distributing freebies). Modi also slammed the Congress on the issue, asking what the point of its guarantees are when that party’s warranty has expired. Karnataka polls Congress has announced ‘guarantees’ that include — 200 units of free power to all households, Rs 2,000 monthly assistance to the woman head of every family, and Rs 3,000 every month for graduate youth and Rs 1,500 for diploma holders (both between the ages of 18 and 25) for two years if they win the state elections. The Prime Minister stated that freebies are causing states to become indebted, emphasising that the country and governments cannot be run in this manner. The Prime Minister stated that freebies are causing states to become indebted, emphasising that the country and governments cannot be run in this manner. In our country, some political parties have turned politics into a tool for power and corruption, employing tactics such as ‘saam, dham, dhand, bedh’. These political parties do not consider the future of the country, the future generation of Karnataka, its youth, or women, Modi stated.