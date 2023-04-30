‘Assault on Hindu sentiments’: Tweet by Ukraine Defence Ministry, on ‘Maa Kali’ sparks row among netizens

After the Defence ministry of Ukraine posted a tweet, massive shockwaves have been seen across netizens in India, as the post contained a morphed image of a female figure above blast smoke. The tweet sparked outrage from people in India for allegedly mimicking the Hindu deity Kali. Netizens have termed the tweet ‘Hinduphobic’ and sought an apology from Ukraine.

The official Twitter account of Ukraine’s defence ministry posted a photo of a woman in an upskirt pose similar to Hollywood actress Marilyn Monroe with the caption, ‘Work of art’. Many angry Twitter users in India started tagging the social platform’s CEO Elon Musk and India’s foreign minister S Jaishankar urging them to take strict action.

The Indian users were livid with Ukraine for mocking the Hindu culture for the caricaturish depiction as it bore a resemblance to the revered Hindu deity with its blue skin colour, tongue sticking out pose and a wreath of skulls around the neck. After the backlash, the tweet was removed. Taking to Twitter, Kanchan Gupta, Senior Adviser, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, said this is an assault on Hindu sentiments around the world.

Recently #Ukraine Dy Foreign Minister was in Delhi soliciting support from #India

Behind that fakery lurks the real face of Ukraine Govt. Indian goddess Ma Kali has been caricatured on a propaganda poster.

This is an assault on Hindu sentiments around the world.@UkrembInd https://t.co/r84YlsUtZc pic.twitter.com/q7jSG0vGXH — Kanchan Gupta ?? (@KanchanGupta) April 30, 2023

Earlier this month, Ukraine’s First Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova, visited India and said President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wants to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the eastern Europe country, and New Delhi to be more involved in its conflict with Russia. Dzhaparova, who visited India for the first time after Russia began its invasion of the east European country on February 24 last year, emphasized that Ukraine wants India to be more involved in helping resolving the conflict with Kremlin.

I have the post archived. The Ukrainians have an opportunity to apologize herehttps://t.co/DCdrT03JTw — Utsav Sanduja (@UtsavSanduja) April 30, 2023

‘We believe India should be engaged and involved in the Ukraine issue to a great extent’, she added. Dzhaparova earlier said India is a global leader and can help in addressing key global challenges and promoting peace. She invoked Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message to Russian President Vladimir Putin in September last year that ‘today’s era is not of war’.