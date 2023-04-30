Celebrities Obama, Spielberg & Springsteen pleasantly surprise restaurant staff in Barcelona

Barcelona’s Amar restaurant staff was taken aback when former US President Barack Obama, filmmaker Steven Spielberg, and singer Bruce Springsteen walked in on Thursday night, according to The Guardian. The chef, Rafa Zafra, said that renowned Spanish-American restaurant owner Jose Andres recommended the restaurant to them. ‘Jose Andres called me and told me that it was a very important table, but that we should please not say anything. And of course, I began to investigate and saw that Obama was coming, that Bruce had a concert,’ said Mr Zafra. The security detail had requested that the staff not take photos. However, Obama walked into the kitchen before leaving and told them that it was one of their best meals and asked if they could take a photo with the entire team. ‘We gave them oysters, shellfish and fish from Roses, my classic – the caviar bikini – a little bit of everything… and super grateful’ Mr Zafra continued. According to The Guardian, Barack and Michelle Obama visited a few of Barcelona’s iconic cultural locations on Friday, including the Sagrada Familia and the Moco Museum.