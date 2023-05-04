Cook killed over a kebab flavour

A 52-year-old kebab maker shot dead in UP’S Bareilly on Thursday due to poor kebab quality. The incident happened Wednesday night inside an old kebab restaurant in Priyadarshini Nagar in the Prem Nagar area. According to authorities, two drunken guys arrived at the shop in a luxury car late at night. They protested to the shop’s owner, Ankur Sabarwal, about the flavour of the kebabs. As the argument heated up, the two assaulted Sabarwal and drove away without paying for the food, according to Bhati.

When Sabarwal dispatched one of the cooks, Naseer Ahmed, to collect Rs 120 from the men, one of them shot him in the temple, killing him on the scene, he said, adding that both men escaped immediately after. According to authorities, the car was tracked down to Kashipur in Uttarakhand using photos taken by staff members. “The killers are being tracked down using the registration number of the car.” Police have filed a murder charge against unidentified perpetrators. “The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination,” according to Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Rahul Bhati.