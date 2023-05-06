Woman passenger stung by scorpion on Air India flight from Nagpur to Mumbai

After a woman passenger on an Air India flight from Nagpur to Mumbai was bitten by a scorpion in midair, the airline apologised on Saturday.

According to reports, the woman is safe.

On April 23, the incident happened on board flight AI 630 from Air India to Mumbai. While regretting the situation, the airline has stated that the stung passenger was first treated at the airport and subsequently received additional medical care at the hospital.

After the plane landed at the Mumbai airport, it was investigated, a scorpion was found, and fumigation was done.

In its statement, Air India said, ‘There was an extremely rare and unfortunate incident involving a scorpion biting a passenger on board our flight AI 630 on April 23, 2023. On landing, the said passenger was attended by the doctor at the airport and subsequently was treated at the hospital and discharged.’

‘Our officials accompanied the passenger to the hospital and offered all support to the passenger till discharge. Our team followed the protocol and conducted complete inspection of the aircraft and found the scorpion after which due fumigation process was carried out. We sincerely regret the agony and inconvenience caused to the passenger,’ the statement said.