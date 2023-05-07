Massive whale dies after being beached at England’s Bridlington

The local council in Bridlington, England has completed a massive cleanup operation to remove the carcass of a 30-tonne fin whale that died on the beach. According to The Guardian, this operation is the largest of its kind that the council has ever carried out.

The whale died after being beached and videos of its last moments as it struggled to go back into the water have been circulating on the internet. All attempts to return it to the sea failed. John Bennett, who was one of the first people to see the stranded whale, said that it was still alive when he saw it and was obviously in distress.

After the whale died, it became a macabre tourist attraction, with many visitors travelling miles to see the 55 feet (17 metres) carcass and take selfies with it. To keep crowds away from the whale, security staff were deployed, and a police cordon was put in place on Wednesday.

There were also concerns about the body becoming a target for thieves looking to profit from the illegal trade of the dead mammal’s body parts. The sale and purchase of whale body parts is a lucrative business, but whales are protected species.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council undertook the removal operation to avoid the risk to public safety and the theft of the whale’s body parts. The council managed to remove the whole carcass using diggers with tracks and other heavy lifting equipment to pick it up and move it to a large flatbed truck for transportation.

Zoologists are unsure about the cause of death of the juvenile male fin whale, which is a rare sight in the shallow waters of the North Sea. An autopsy will be carried out to determine the cause of death.

In most cases, beached whale bodies get washed away by tides, but on occasion, the carcasses bloat due to decomposition and eventually explode. The removal of the whale’s carcass was necessary to prevent this risk. Despite the sadness of the whale’s death, many people were amazed to see such a large creature up close, according to John Bennett, who expressed his surprise and sadness at the same time.