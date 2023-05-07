One killed and six others injured after a shooting during a party at a restaurant in Mississippi

Police have reported that one person died and six others were injured in a shooting that took place during a Cinco de Mayo party at a restaurant in Mississippi on Friday night. The assailant shot at seven people at The Scratch Kitchen, according to Ocean Springs Police Captain Ryan LeMaire.

The surviving victims were transported to area hospitals to receive treatment, and the condition of the injured was not specified in media reports. The police have identified the man who lost his life in the shootout as Chase Harmon, 19, of Pascagoula.

As of Saturday morning, no arrests had been made, but an ongoing investigation is being conducted by officials.

The owner of Scratch Kitchen stated that around 200 people were present at the restaurant when the shootout took place. According to owner Brittany Alexander, the shooter ran past the restaurant employees carrying out security checks at the entrance to the patio and forcefully entered the premises.

The shooter was not a customer and did not receive an arm band or anything to be out there.

Another shooting incident occurred at a house party in Mississippi recently, resulting in two high school students being killed and four others injured. Six people were taken to the hospital after suffering gunshot wounds, and two were in critical condition and eventually died from their injuries, according to a news report.

Cameron Brand, 19, from Pass Christian was arrested on charges of murder and assault. The two minors who were critically injured were admitted to University Hospital in New Orleans, where they died. The two students were reportedly from Bay High School in Bay St. Louis.

There was uncertainty around the number of gunshots fired in the incident at Scratch Kitchen, but videos of the shootout were posted on social media platforms showing multiple shots being fired. Ocean Springs, where the latest shooting occurred, is located six kilometers east of Biloxi, Mississippi.

The police are urging anyone with information about either shooting to contact the Ocean Springs Police Department.