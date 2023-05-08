Australia Tour: Hockey India announces Indian Women’s squad

Mumbai: Hockey India announced a 20-member national women’s team for a three-match series in Australia. The series will be held in Adelaide from May 18. The Indian women’s team will also play two games against Australia ‘A’. T

The Indian team will be led by ace goalkeeper Savita. She will be assisted by Deep Grace Ekka as the team’s vice captain.

Indian Team: Savita (C), Bichu Devi Kharibam, Deep Grace Ekka (VC), Nikki Pradhan, Ishika Chaudhary, Udita, Gurjit Kaur, Nisha, Navjot Kaur, Monika, Salima Tete, Neha, Navneet Kaur, Sonika, Jyoti, Baljeet Kaur, Lalremsiami, Vandana Katariya, Sangita Kumari, Sharmila Devi.