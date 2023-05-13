CM Soren officially opens Tata Trusts’ Cancer Research Centre

Jharkhand Ranchi Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (RCHRC) established by Tata Trusts was inaugurated on Friday by Chief Minister Hemant Soren. The Tata Cancer Care Foundation (TCCF), which already runs a hospital in Tirupati and an onco-pathology lab in Mumbai, will run the 82-bed RCHRC. The health facility related to cancer was negligible in Jharkhand, Soren stated. Several efforts have been made in this area since the creation of the government. Patients would no longer have to make long and costly trips to other cities for treatment. They will receive world-class treatment that is both affordable and of high quality, he stated.

The RCHRC, which is built on 25 acres of land, is outfitted with cutting-edge technologies, well-equipped laboratory and diagnostics equipment, including high-end CT and MRI scanners, digital mammography machines, and advanced linear accelerator and brachytherapy machines to administer radiotherapy, according to an official. Tata Trusts trustee and Tata Steel Vice Chairman Noel Tata, as well as Tata Steel MD and CEO TV Narendran, were among those in attendance. Noel Tata, speaking on the event, stated that Tata Trusts has been establishing and expanding cancer facilities in six states since 2017: Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Karnataka.