Contest to design logo for the Indian Historical Records Commission

Contest to design a logo for the Indian Historical Records Commission began on Friday. The Indian Historical Records Commission (IHRC) is an all-India forum of record makers, keepers, and users that was established in 1919 to advise the Union government on all issues of record maintenance and their use for historical study.According to a senior official, it is led by the Union Minister of Culture and has 134 members, comprising agencies of the Government of India, nominees of the Union government, representatives from states and UT administrations, universities, and learning institutions.

The central government’s MyGov website revealed that the National Archives of India is seeking entries for the IHRC logo and motto from May 12-June 12. The National Archives of India (NAI) serves as the IHRC’s secretariat. According to the MyGov website, the IHRC has hosted 63 sessions since its start and has greatly contributed to the rise of public interest in the conservation and use of archives. As part of the resolutions voted at the IHRC’s 63rd Session, held in Lucknow from December 18-19, last year, it was unanimously agreed that the IHRC should adopt a logo and motto to clearly communicate the IHRC’s unique identity and what it symbolises.

A well-designed IHRC logo and motto would easily catch the attention of viewers and represent its main value in an intriguing way. It can stimulate the public’s attention and invite them to learn more about the IHRC, according to the report.According to a senior NAI official, this is the first time the IHRC would have its own logo. Citizens are asked to design or suggest an appropriate logo with a tagline indicative of the IHRC’s unique personality, according to the website, with the winning entry receiving a cash prize of Rs 50,000. All entries must be submitted to the MyGov website’s creative corner. The terms and conditions of the contest state that entries submitted by any other medium or mode will not be accepted for review.The National Archives of India would initially shortlist all entries received. Following that, all authorised entries would be examined for awards by the IHRC’s standing committee for final judgement.