Fire destroys studio where actress found dead

An official stated on Saturday that a fire damaged a film studio in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, which had recently been in the spotlight with the death of star Tunisha Sharma. According to fire department officials, the incident began around Friday midnight at Bhajanlal Studios in Kaman near Vasai, on the outskirts of Mumbai.

The fire was extinguished by 4 a.m. on Saturday, according to a Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation fire brigade officer. He stated that the cause of the fire has yet to be determined. On December 24, 2022, actor Tunisha Sharma (21) was discovered hanging in a washroom on the set of the TV show ‘Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul’ at Bhajanlal Studios. Her co-star and ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan (28) was arrested the following day on suspicion of abetment. He was released from jail on bail on March 5. Khan is currently in South Africa to appear on a famous reality show. A judge has granted him permission to travel abroad for work.