Family claims foul play as religious school reports teenager’s death in Balaramapuram.

A teenage girl was found hanging inside a madrassa in Balaramapuram, and her family members have alleged foul play. The deceased, identified as Asmiya Mol from Beemapalli, was living on the institution’s campus to continue her studies. According to her family, she had complained of harassment during a visit home for the Bakrid festival. They demanded an inquiry into the institutional authorities and accused them of harassing their daughter.

The girl had contacted her mother around 2 pm on Saturday, asking her to rush to the centre as quickly as possible. When her mother arrived an hour and a half later, the authorities initially refused to allow her to see her daughter. Later, they informed her that the girl was found dead in the bathroom. The jurisdictional police have registered a case of unnatural death and started an investigation.