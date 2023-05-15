Report: UK doctor shares the medical records of another woman who is dating her ex-boyfriend

Confidentiality breaches involving patient records within England’s National Health Service (NHS) have come to light after a female doctor accessed the medical records of a woman who was dating her ex-boyfriend, as reported by The Guardian. The doctor, who is employed as a consultant at Addenbrooke’s hospital in Cambridge, shared the woman’s personal medical information with her ex-boyfriend, despite not being involved in her care.

The woman affected expressed feelings of violation upon discovering that someone she did not know had accessed her personal information, which she had only shared with her GP, family, and close friends. The information pertained to a sensitive matter involving herself and her children, related to a family tragedy. The doctor claimed to have obtained the information through friends, choir members, or parents from her children’s school, which led the woman and her sister to question whether their close friends had betrayed their trust.

The doctor and the woman’s identities were not disclosed by The Guardian. This incident has raised concerns not only about the individual doctor’s actions but also about the systemic issues within the NHS’s data management systems, which allowed any doctor to access and misuse patient information. Sam Smith, from MecConfidential, a health data privacy group, described the case as appalling and highlighted the potential for such breaches to occur to any patient due to flaws in the NHS’s data management systems.

The investigation into how the doctor accessed the woman’s medical records revealed that she had done so on seven separate occasions between August and September of the previous year. The doctor initially accessed records through Addenbrooke’s internal system and later obtained information from a different system regarding a tragedy and its impact on one of the woman’s children.

Dr. Nicola Byrne, the NHS national data guardian for England, condemned the doctor’s behavior as absolutely unacceptable and expressed concern about the seriousness of the allegations. The incident highlights the importance of maintaining patient confidentiality and the need for robust data protection measures within healthcare systems.