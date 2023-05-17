Great-nephew of French first lady Brigitte Macron attacked in the northern part of the country by protesters

Jean-Baptiste Trogneux, who is the great-nephew of Brigitte Macron, the first lady of France, was assaulted outside the family’s renowned Trogneux chocolate shop located in the northern part of the country.

According to local reports, Trogneux was attacked by anti-government protesters in Amiens on Monday evening, as confirmed by his father.

French President Emmanuel Macron strongly condemned the assault on Tuesday, describing it as “unacceptable” and “unspeakable.” The authorities have already apprehended at least eight individuals in connection with the incident.

President Macron, while attending a Council of Europe summit in Iceland, stated, “He was assaulted because he is our great-nephew. I consider these acts as absolutely unacceptable, and as the President of France, they are unspeakable.” He further expressed his expectation that justice would be served in this matter.

Jean-Alexandre Trogneux, the victim’s father, informed AFP news agency that his son was surrounded by anti-government protesters who insulted the president, his wife, and their family before physically attacking him. He expressed his astonishment, stating, “They’ve crossed the line. I’m flabbergasted.”

In an issued statement, Brigitte Macron condemned the assault, denouncing it as an act of “cowardice, stupidity, and violence.” She expressed her full solidarity with her family and assured that she had remained in constant contact since the incident occurred.

The Jean Trogneux chocolate shop, run by Brigitte Macron’s family for six generations, is located in the heart of her hometown, Amiens, and is known for its Amiens Macaron, a local almond-based delicacy.

During Emmanuel Macron’s presidency, the business has faced protests and rumors suggesting that the first family has financial interests in it.

Politicians from various parties offered their sympathies to the first lady and condemned the attack. MP Alexis Corbiere, who often criticizes Macron’s policies, described targeting the great-nephew of a politician as an act of cowardice.

Jean-Alexandre Trogneux, speaking to the Courrier Picard local newspaper, clarified that the chocolate shop is not involved in politics and emphasized that Emmanuel Macron has no connection to their business. He expressed confusion over continued harassment, including boycott calls and vandalism of their shops, insults directed at salespeople, and even death threats received through the mail. He concluded, “We came close to the worst last night,” speaking about the severity of the recent assault.