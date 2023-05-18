39 crew members saved by Indian Navy from sinking Chinese fishing vessel

In the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), around 900 nautical miles from India, the Indian Navy claimed to have saved 39 crew members from a Chinese fishing boat that was sinking on May 17. The Navy also conducted numerous searches in bad weather and discovered items that they believe to be pieces of the sunken ship.

The Chinese Navy made a request, and the Indian Navy responded by deploying its forces and offering full support for the ongoing rescue operations.

‘In a swift humanitarian action on May 17, the Indian Navy deployed its Air MR assets in the southern IOR approx 900 Nm from India, in response to sinking of a Chinese Fishing Vessel, Lu Peng Yuan Yu 028, with 39 crew onboard. The crew included nationals from China, Indonesia and the Philippines,’ the Navy said in a series of tweets.

‘P8I aircraft have carried out multiple and extensive searches despite adverse weather and located multiple objects possibly belonging to the sunken vessel. As an immediate response, SAR equipment was deployed at the scene by the Indian aircraft on request of PLA (N) ships closing the area.’

The Indian Navy units also coordinated SAR efforts with other units in the vicinity and directed PLA(N) warships transiting to the location of the event, demonstrating India’s responsibility as a reliable and responsible partner for maintaining safety at sea. The foreign office, the defence ministry, and the Prime Minister’s Office were all mentioned in the statement, which continued, ‘Indian Navy continues to remain deployed to provide all possible assistance to the ongoing SAR efforts.’